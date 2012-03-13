FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-KFW prices 4.0 bln euro 2019 bond
March 13, 2012 / 4:30 PM / in 6 years

New Issue-KFW prices 4.0 bln euro 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower KFW

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 4.0 billion euro

Maturity Date March 20, 2019

Coupon 1.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.818

Spread 3 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 70.3bp

Over the 3.75% 2019 DBR

Payment Date March 20, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, DZ Bank, RBS,

Banca Akros SPA, BNP Paribas, Citi,

Commerzbank, JP Morgan, LBBW, Nord/LB,

RBC Capital Markets & SG CIB.

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees 0.15 pct

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000A1MBB62

