New Issue-Leeds Building Society prices 250 mln stg 2015 FRN

March 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Monday.
Borrower Leeds Building Society
Issue Amount 250 million Sterling
Maturity Date March 20, 2015
Coupon 3-month Libor + 150bp
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 158bp
Payment Date March 20, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & Royal Bank of Scotland
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
