FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-Leeds Building Society prices 250 mln stg 2015 FRN
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 13, 2012 / 5:20 PM / in 6 years

New Issue-Leeds Building Society prices 250 mln stg 2015 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower Leeds Building Society

Issue Amount 250 million Sterling

Maturity Date March 20, 2015

Coupon 3-month Libor + 150bp

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 158bp

Payment Date March 20, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.