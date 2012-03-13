FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Cliffs Natural to double quarterly dividend
March 13, 2012 / 8:45 PM / in 6 years

UPDATE 1-Cliffs Natural to double quarterly dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - Iron ore and coal producer Cliffs Natural Resources Inc said it will raise its quarterly dividend by 123 percent, as its “strong financial profile and cash flow generation” allows it to return capital to shareholders.

As part of its capital allocation plan, the company intends a payout of $0.625. The next quarterly dividend at the new rate will be payable on June 1, to shareholders of record on the close of business on April 29.

The company could increasingly look to return large amounts of capital to its shareholders, Chief Executive Joseph Carrabba said in a statement.

“The substantial dividend increase reinforces Cliffs’ strong outlook for cash generation and commitment to using disciplined capital allocation to drive TSR (Total Shareholder Return),” the company said.

