Meiban CEO to take firm private, offers S$0.40/share
March 15, 2012 / 6:40 AM / 6 years ago

Meiban CEO to take firm private, offers S$0.40/share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 15 (Reuters) - Meiban Group Ltd , a Singapore-listed maker of plastic injection moulded components, said Chairman and CEO George Goh Tiong Yong plans to buy out the firm by buying shares he does not control for S$0.40 each.

The takeover offer via a firm called Zhong Yong Holdings values Meiban at S$128.4 million, based on the firm’s issued and paid up capital of 321.02 million shares, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Meiban last traded at S$0.395 on March 13 before the stock was suspended. The company said in January it may be the subject of a takeover bid by an unnamed party. (Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Anshuman Daga)

