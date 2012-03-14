New Issue-Arise windpower prices 350 mln SEK 2015 FRN

March 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Arise Windpower AB

Issue Amount 350 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date March 23, 2015

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 500bp

Issue price par

Spread 3-month Stibor + 500bp

Payment Date March 23, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank & ABG Sundal Collier

Listing NASDAQ

Denoms (K) 500

ISIN SE0004518769

