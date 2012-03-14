New Issue-Arise windpower prices 350 mln SEK 2015 FRN

March 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Arise Windpower AB
Issue Amount 350 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date March 23, 2015
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 500bp
Issue price par
Spread 3-month Stibor + 500bp
Payment Date March 23, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank & ABG Sundal Collier
Listing NASDAQ
Denoms (K) 500
