New Issue-Arise windpower prices 350 mln SEK 2015 FRN
#Credit Markets
March 14, 2012 / 10:16 AM / 6 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Arise Windpower AB

Issue Amount 350 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date March 23, 2015

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 500bp

Issue price par

Spread 3-month Stibor + 500bp

Payment Date March 23, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank & ABG Sundal Collier

Listing NASDAQ

Denoms (K) 500

ISIN SE0004518769

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

