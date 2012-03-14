FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Scania prices 300 mln euro 2016 bond
#Credit Markets
March 14, 2012 / 11:41 AM / 6 years ago

New Issue-Scania prices 300 mln euro 2016 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Scania CV AB

Guarantor Scania AB

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date March 22, 2016

Coupon 1.75 pct

Issue price 99.637

Reoffer price 99.637

Spread 44 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 125.6 bp

over the 2.0 pct February 2016 OBL #159

Payment Date March 14, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank

Ratings A- (S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Negative Pledge Yes

Force Majeure Yes

Cross Default Yes

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

