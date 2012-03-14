New Issue-ENBW adds 250 mln euros to 2072 bond

March 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Energie Baden-Wurttemberg AG (ENBW)

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date April 02, 2072

Coupon 7.375 pct

Issue price 103.50

Reoffer price 103.50

Yield 6.532 pct

Spread 566.9 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 3.75 pct January 04, 2017 DBR

Payment Date March 14, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & Barclays

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s), A- (S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Negative Pledge No

Force Majeure Yes

Cross Default No

Notes The issue size will total 1.0 billion

Euro when fungible

ISIN XS0674277933

Temp ISIN XS0758304165

