New Issue-Telstra prices 1.0 bln euro 2022 bond

March 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Telstra Corporation Ltd

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date September 21, 2022

Coupon 3.5 pct

Issue price 99.617

Reoffer price 99.617

Spread 115 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 161bp

over the 2.0 pct January 04, 2022 DBR

Payment Date March 21, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, HSBC & JPMorgan

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Negative Pledge Yes

Force Majeure Yes

Cross Default Yes

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance

programme

ISIN XS0760187400

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.