New Issue-Deutsche Telekom prices A$125 mln 2017 bond

March 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Deutsche Telekom AG
Issue Amount A$125 million
Maturity Date March 23, 2017
Coupon 5.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.667
Spread 140 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 5yr AUD semi/quarterly
mid-swaps
Payment Date March 23, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank
Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s), BBB+ (S&P)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 2
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.