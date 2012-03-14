New Issue-Westpac Securities prices 275 mln SFR 2015 FRN

March 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Westpac Securities NZ Ltd (London)
Guarantor Westpac New Zealand Ltd (Wellington)
CB Guarantor Westpac NZ Covered Bond Ltd
Issue Amount 275 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date April 01, 2015
Coupon 3-month Libor + 65bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 65bp
Payment Date April 02, 2012
Lead Manager(s) UBS Investment Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s),AAA (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme