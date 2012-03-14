New Issue-Westpac Securities prices 275 mln SFR 2015 FRN

March 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Westpac Securities NZ Ltd (London)

Guarantor Westpac New Zealand Ltd (Wellington)

CB Guarantor Westpac NZ Covered Bond Ltd

Issue Amount 275 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date April 01, 2015

Coupon 3-month Libor + 65bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 65bp

Payment Date April 02, 2012

Lead Manager(s) UBS Investment Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s),AAA (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN CH0181379543