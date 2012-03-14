New Issue-Roche Finance prices 1.0 bln euro 2018 bond

March 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Roche Finance Europe BV
Guarantor Roche Holding Ltd
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date June 25, 2018
Coupon 2.0 pct
Issue price 99.812
Spread 18 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 93.3bp
over the 4.0 pct January 2018 DBR
Payment Date March 23, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Santander GBM & Unicredit
Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
