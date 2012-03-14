New Issue-EIB adds 30 mln SFR to 2026 bond

March 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on wednesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 30 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date April 2, 2026
Coupon 1.625 pct
Issue price 99.231
Reoffer price 98.281
Spread 40 basis points
Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date April 2, 2012
Lead Manager(s) UBS & Basler KB
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
Cross Default Yes
Notes The issue size will total 180 million Swiss francs
When fungible
