New Issue-ADB prices $1.0 bln 2019 bond

March 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a global bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Asian Development Bank (ADB)

Issue Amount $1.0 billion

Maturity Date March 21, 2019

Coupon 1.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.921

Spread 13.7 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 1.375 pct February 2019 UST

Payment Date March 21, 2012

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan & Morgan Stanley

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law New York

Notes Launched under issuer’s GMTN

programme

ISIN US045167CD31

Data supplied by International Insider.