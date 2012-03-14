FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-ADB prices $1.0 bln 2019 bond
#Credit Markets
March 14, 2012 / 5:10 PM / in 6 years

New Issue-ADB prices $1.0 bln 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a global bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Asian Development Bank (ADB)

Issue Amount $1.0 billion

Maturity Date March 21, 2019

Coupon 1.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.921

Spread 13.7 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 1.375 pct February 2019 UST

Payment Date March 21, 2012

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan & Morgan Stanley

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law New York

Notes Launched under issuer’s GMTN

programme

ISIN US045167CD31

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

