New Issue-ADB prices $1.0 bln 2019 bond

March 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a global bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Asian Development Bank (ADB)
Issue Amount $1.0 billion
Maturity Date March 21, 2019
Coupon 1.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.921
Spread 13.7 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 1.375 pct February 2019 UST
Payment Date March 21, 2012
Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan & Morgan Stanley
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law New York
Notes Launched under issuer’s GMTN
programme
