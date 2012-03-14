FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
March 14, 2012 / 5:20 PM / in 6 years

New Issue-EBRD adds $750 mln to 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower European Bank for Reconstruction and

Development (EBRD)

Issue Amount $750 million

Maturity Date February 16, 2017

Coupon 1.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.744

Spread Minus 3 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 19.2bp CT5

Payment Date March 21, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & HSBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s GMTN programme

The issue size will total $2.25 billion

when fungible

ISIN US29874QCE26

