New Issue-EBRD adds $750 mln to 2017 bond

March 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower European Bank for Reconstruction and
Development (EBRD)
Issue Amount $750 million
Maturity Date February 16, 2017
Coupon 1.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.744
Spread Minus 3 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 19.2bp CT5
Payment Date March 21, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & HSBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer’s GMTN programme
The issue size will total $2.25 billion
when fungible