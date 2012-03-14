FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-BNG prices $2.5 bln 2015 bond
March 14, 2012 / 6:10 PM / in 6 years

New Issue-BNG prices $2.5 bln 2015 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten (BNG)

Issue Amount $2.5 billion

Maturity Date March 23, 2015

Coupon 1.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.643

Spread 68 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 93.75bp

CT3

Payment Date March 23, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays,

Citigroup & RBC Capital Markets

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 2

ISIN US62944BAH78

Regs ISIN XS0760314103

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

