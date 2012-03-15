FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Samsung Total to start building S.Korea aromatics plant in April
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
March 15, 2012 / 10:46 AM / in 6 years

Samsung Total to start building S.Korea aromatics plant in April

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LANGKAWI, Malaysia, March 15 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Samsung Total Petrochemical Co Ltd will start building a $1.7 billion aromatics project in April, aimed at meeting demand growth for textiles in Asia when it is completed in the second half of 2014, a company official said on Thursday.

The project at Daesan includes a 145,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) condensate splitter and an aromatics plant with annual production capacity of 1 million tons of paraxylene and 420,000 tons of benzene, Sung Gyun Roh, a manager at the company’s energy division, said at an industry gathering in Langkawi.

The company plans to process more of sour condensate in the splitter, he said.

Paraxylene is one of the raw materials used in the manufacture of textiles and plastic bottles, while benzene is used in petrochemical products such as styrene.

With the completion of the plant and upgrades of existing paraxylene capacity, the company’s total annual paraxylene capacity will reach 1.76 million tons by 2014, the joint venture between Samsung and France’s Total said in a statement in January. [ID: nL3E8C9BSP]

Samsung Total has an existing 80,000 bpd condensate splitter which will be shut at the end of March for a planned maintenance expected to last 38 days, a second company source said. (Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.