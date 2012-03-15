New Issue-NAB prices A$100 mln 2015 bond

March 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower National Australia Bank (NAB)
Issue Amount A$100 million
Maturity Date July 1, 2015
Coupon 5.5 pct
Issue price 101.037
Payment Date March 30, 2012
Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Markets & NAB
Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.375 pct (1.1875 pct Selling & 0.1875 M&U)
Denoms (K) 200
Data supplied by International Insider.