New Issue-Hitachi Capital prices 500 mln Renminbi 2015 bond

March 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Hitachi Capital Corp

Issue Amount 500 million Renminbi

Maturity Date March 22, 2015

Coupon 3.75 pct

Issue price Par

Payment Date March 22, 2012

Lead Manager(s) HSBC

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Denoms (K) 1000+10

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.