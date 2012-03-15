New Issue-Hitachi Capital prices 500 mln Renminbi 2015 bond

March 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Hitachi Capital Corp
Issue Amount 500 million Renminbi
Maturity Date March 22, 2015
Coupon 3.75 pct
Issue price Par
Payment Date March 22, 2012
Lead Manager(s) HSBC
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)
Denoms (K) 1000+10
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.