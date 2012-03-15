FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Hitachi Capital prices 500 mln Renminbi 2015 bond
March 15, 2012 / 1:55 PM / in 6 years

New Issue-Hitachi Capital prices 500 mln Renminbi 2015 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Hitachi Capital Corp

Issue Amount 500 million Renminbi

Maturity Date March 22, 2015

Coupon 3.75 pct

Issue price Par

Payment Date March 22, 2012

Lead Manager(s) HSBC

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Denoms (K) 1000+10

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme

