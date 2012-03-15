New Issue-Unibail-Rodamco prices 750 mln euro 2019 bond- leads

March 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Unibail-Rodamco SE

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date March 22, 2019

Coupon 3.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.670

Spread 105 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 169.0

bp over 3.75 pct January 2019 DBR

Payment Date March 22, 2019

Lead Manager(s) Societe Generale

Ratings A (S&P), A+ (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN

Programme

ISIN XS0761713865

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters

terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.