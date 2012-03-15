New Issue-KWG Property prices $400 mln 2017 bond-Leads

March 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower KWG Property Holding Ltd

Guarantor Substantial non-PRC subsidiaries of

the Issuer

Issue Amount $400 million

Maturity Date March 22, 2017

Coupon 13.25 pct

Issue price 99.112

Yield 13.5 pct

Payment Date March 22, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays Capital, HSBC & SCB

Expected Issue Ratings B1 (Moody‘s), BB- (S&P)

Listing SGX

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law New York

ISIN XS0751939553

Data supplied by International Insider.