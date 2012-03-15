New Issue-Wuestenrot prices 50 mln euro 2016 FRN

March 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an covered FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower Wuestenrot Bank Ag
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date March 20, 2016
Coupon 6 month Euribor + 5 bp
Issue price 99.88
Reoffer price 99.88
Discount Margin 6 month Euribor + 8 bp
Payment Date March 21, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Wuestenrot Bank
Listing Stuttgart
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 50
Governing Law German
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.