New Issue-Wuestenrot prices 50 mln euro 2016 FRN
March 15, 2012 / 3:40 PM / 6 years ago

New Issue-Wuestenrot prices 50 mln euro 2016 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an covered FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower Wuestenrot Bank Ag

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date March 20, 2016

Coupon 6 month Euribor + 5 bp

Issue price 99.88

Reoffer price 99.88

Discount Margin 6 month Euribor + 8 bp

Payment Date March 21, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Wuestenrot Bank

Listing Stuttgart

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 50

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000WBP0AH7

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

