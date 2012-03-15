FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-KFW adds $750 mln to 2014 FRN
March 15, 2012 / 4:20 PM / in 6 years

New Issue-KFW adds $750 mln to 2014 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Thursday.

Borrower KFW

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount $750 million

Maturity Date January 17, 2014

Coupon 3-Month Libor + 18 bp

Reoffer price 100.3734

Payment Date March 22, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America & BNP Paribas

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total $2.0 billion

When fungible

ISIN US500769EV25

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

