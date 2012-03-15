New Issue-KFW adds $750 mln to 2014 FRN

March 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Thursday.
Borrower KFW
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount $750 million
Maturity Date January 17, 2014
Coupon 3-Month Libor + 18 bp
Reoffer price 100.3734
Payment Date March 22, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America & BNP Paribas
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total $2.0 billion
When fungible
