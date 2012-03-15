New Issue-OHL prices 300 mln euro 2020 bond-Leads

March 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Obrascon Huarte Lain SA

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date March 15, 2020

Coupon 7.625 pct

Reoffer price Par

Spread 605 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 3.25 pct January 2020 DBR

Payment Date March 27, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Bank of America

Merill Lynch, Citi, CA CIB,

Santander, SG CIB & RBS

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Callable on March 15, 2016 at

103.813, March 15, 2017 at 101.906 &

March 15, 2018 and thereafter at

Par.

ISIN XS0760705631

