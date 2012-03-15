FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-SEB prices 300 mln SEK 2032 bond
March 15, 2012 / 4:41 PM / 6 years ago

New Issue-SEB prices 300 mln SEK 2032 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB

(SEB)

Issue Amount 300 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date March 22, 2032

Coupon 3.6 pct

Payment Date March 15, 2012

Lead Manager(s) SEB

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

ISIN SE0004545374

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

