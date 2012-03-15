New Issue-SEB prices 300 mln SEK 2032 bond

March 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB
Issue Amount 300 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date March 22, 2032
Coupon 3.6 pct
Payment Date March 15, 2012
Lead Manager(s) SEB
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Swedish
