New Issue-Nestle Finance prices A$125 mln 2017 bond
March 15, 2012 / 5:41 PM / 6 years ago

New Issue-Nestle Finance prices A$125 mln 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Nestle Finance International Ltd

Guarantor Nestle SA

Issue Amount A$125

Maturity Date March 29, 2017

Coupon 4.625 pct

Issue price 100.838

Payment Date March 29, 2012

Lead Manager(s) ANZ

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s), AA (S&P),

AA (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees 1.875 pct

Denoms (K) 2

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0761804664

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

