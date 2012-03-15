New Issue-Nestle Finance prices A$125 mln 2017 bond

March 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Nestle Finance International Ltd
Guarantor Nestle SA
Issue Amount A$125
Maturity Date March 29, 2017
Coupon 4.625 pct
Issue price 100.838
Payment Date March 29, 2012
Lead Manager(s) ANZ
Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s), AA (S&P),
AA (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees 1.875 pct
Denoms (K) 2
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
