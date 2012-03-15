FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sanko Steamship initiates out-of-court settlement - Nikkei
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 15, 2012 / 9:11 PM / in 6 years

Sanko Steamship initiates out-of-court settlement - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Sanko Steamship Co has initiated an out-of-court settlement with creditors as high payments to ship owners bleed away cash flow at a time when freight revenues are languishing, the Nikkei reported.

The Tokyo-based shipping line, which applied to begin an alternative dispute resolution on Thursday, will spend several months drafting a restructuring plan that it hopes will win approval from creditors, the daily said.

President Takeshi Matsui has sought to improve cash flow, asking ship owners for a delay on about half the payments it owes, the Nikkei said.

Sanko Steamship -- which has restructured once before, after filing for bankruptcy protection in 1985 -- charters 80 percent of its fleet of about 190 ships, the business daily said. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.