New Issue-AFD prices 1.0 bln euro 2017 bond

March 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Agence Francaise De Developpement (AFD)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date March 23, 2017

Coupon 2.25 pct

Issue price 99.939

Spread 55 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 121.2bp

over the OBL#162

Payment Date March 23, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas & CA-CIB

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law French

