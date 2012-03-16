New Issue-Municipality Finance adds 100 mln stg to 2014 bond

March 16 (Reuters) - Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower Municipality Finance Plc (KUNTA)

Guarantor The Municipality Guarantee Board

Issue Amount 100 million Sterling

Maturity Date December 15, 2014

Coupon 1.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.902 pct

Spread 105 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over 5.0 pct September 2014 UKT

Payment Date March 23, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, UBS & Royal Bank of

Scotland

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P)

Listing London

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance programme

The issue size will total 300 million sterling

when fungible

Temp ISIN XS0742251019

ISIN XS0762430691

