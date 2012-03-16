New Issue-Municipality Finance adds 100 mln stg to 2014 bond

March 16 (Reuters) - Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower Municipality Finance Plc (KUNTA)
Guarantor The Municipality Guarantee Board
Issue Amount 100 million Sterling
Maturity Date December 15, 2014
Coupon 1.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.902 pct
Spread 105 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over 5.0 pct September 2014 UKT
Payment Date March 23, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, UBS & Royal Bank of
Scotland
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P)
Listing London
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance programme
The issue size will total 300 million sterling
when fungible
Temp ISIN XS0742251019
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue