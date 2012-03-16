New Issue-Mercialys prices 650 mln euro 2019 bond

March 1 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Mercialys SA

Issue Amount 650 million euro

Maturity Date March 26, 2019

Coupon 4.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.850

Spread 205 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over mid-swaps, equivalent to 266.8bp

Over the 3.75pct 2019 DBR

Payment Date March 23, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, HSBC, Natixis,

RBS & Societe Generale CIB

Ratings BBB (S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

ISIN FR0011223692

Data supplied by International Insider.