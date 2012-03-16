New Issue-Sparebank prices 500 mln euro 2017 bond

March 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Sparebank 1 SR-Bank ASA

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date March 27, 2017

Coupon 3.50 pct

Reoffer price 99.581

Reoffer yield 3.593 pct

Spread 185 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 251.7bp

Over the 0.75 pct February 2017 OBL

Payment Date March 27, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan & Societe Generale CIB

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s), A- (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0762421195

Data supplied by International Insider.