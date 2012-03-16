New Issue-Sparebank prices 500 mln euro 2017 bond

March 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Sparebank 1 SR-Bank ASA
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date March 27, 2017
Coupon 3.50 pct
Reoffer price 99.581
Reoffer yield 3.593 pct
Spread 185 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 251.7bp
Over the 0.75 pct February 2017 OBL
Payment Date March 27, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan & Societe Generale CIB
Ratings A1 (Moody‘s), A- (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
