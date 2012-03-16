New Issue-IDBI Bank prices 110 mln SFR 2015 bond

March 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower IDBI Bank Ltd, acting through its

DIFC Branch Dubai

Issue Amount 110 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date October 12, 2015

Coupon 3.125 pct

Issue price 100.5117

Reoffer price 100.0117

Yield 3.1249 pct

Spread 274 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date April 12, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank

Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s), BBB- (S&P),

BBB- (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0182096997

