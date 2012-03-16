New Issue-SBAB prices 500 mln SEK 2017 bond

March 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower SBAB Bank AB

Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date March 23, 2017

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 182bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date March 23, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0762464914

Data supplied by International Insider.