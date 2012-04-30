TEXT-S&P ratings - Bankinter S.A.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 30 -

Ratings -- Bankinter S.A. ----------------------------------------- 30-Apr-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Watch Neg/A-3 Country: Spain

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 066460

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

30-Apr-2012 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3

13-Feb-2012 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

15-Dec-2011 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

11-Oct-2011 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

Issues:

Guarantor(s) : Spain (Kingdom of)

Rating Rating Date

¥36.5 bil fltg rate Tranche 2 due 06/15/2012 BBB+ 26-Apr-2012

¥35.4 bil 1.223% Tranche 1 ser 2 due 06/15/2012 BBB+ 26-Apr-2012

EUR5 bil med-term note Prog 10/02/2003: sr

unsecd BBB-/WatchN 30-Apr-2012

EUR50 mil var rate fxd/fltg rate med-term nts

due 03/16/2015 BBB-/WatchN 30-Apr-2012

EUR150 mil fltg rate med-term nts due

06/16/2016 BBB-/WatchN 30-Apr-2012

EUR1 bil fltg rate med-term nts ser 1 due

06/21/2012 BBB-/WatchN 30-Apr-2012

EUR900 mil fltg rate med-term nts due

01/15/2013 BBB-/WatchN 30-Apr-2012

EUR78.8 mil 3.% nts ser II due 01/21/2013 BBB-/WatchN 30-Apr-2012

EUR120 mil fltg rate med-term nts ser I due

09/17/2012 BBB-/WatchN 30-Apr-2012

EUR30 mil 4.27% med-term nts due 07/22/2016 BBB-/WatchN 30-Apr-2012

EUR100 mil var rate puttable med-term nts due

01/13/2014 BBB-/WatchN 30-Apr-2012

EUR40 mil var rate nts due 02/10/2014 BBB-/WatchN 30-Apr-2012

EUR0 mil fltg rate (up to EUR 80mil) sub bnds

due 06/23/2013 BB+/WatchN 13-Feb-2012

EUR50 mil fltg rate sub bnds due 09/18/2013 BB+/WatchN 13-Feb-2012

EUR5 bil med-term note Prog 10/02/2003: sub BB+/WatchN 13-Feb-2012

EUR50 mil fltg rate sub bnds due 09/29/2014 BB+/WatchN 13-Feb-2012

EUR75 mil fltg rate step up callable sub nts

ser 1 due 03/21/2016 BB+/WatchN 13-Feb-2012

EUR100 mil fltg rate sub med-term nts due

06/23/2016 BB+/WatchN 13-Feb-2012

EUR50 mil fltg rate callable sub med-term nts

due 12/18/2016 BB+/WatchN 13-Feb-2012

EUR50 mil fltg rate callable sub nts due

10/10/2018 BB+/WatchN 13-Feb-2012

EUR297.25 mil 6.375% nts due 09/11/2019 BB+/WatchN 13-Feb-2012

EUR40 mil 6.75% med-term nts due 12/07/2020 BB+/WatchN 13-Feb-2012

EUR5 bil med-term note Prog 10/02/2003: S-T

debt A-3 30-Apr-2012

EURO CP prog auth amt EUR5 bil A-3/WatchN 30-Apr-2012