TEXT-S&P ratings - Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co. Ltd.
#Credit Markets
May 1, 2012 / 6:45 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P ratings - Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co. Ltd.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 01 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co. Ltd. --------------------- 01-May-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: A+/Stable/A-1 Country: Japan

Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and

casualty

insurance

Mult. CUSIP6: 606839

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

01-May-2012 A+/A-1 A+/A-1

22-Feb-2012 A+/A-1 --/--

26-Mar-2010 AA-/A-1+ --/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

Finl Strength Rtg A+/Stable 22-Feb-2012

¥30 bil 1.31% bnds ser 3 due 12/20/2012 A+ 22-Feb-2012

¥65 bil 1.74% bnds ser 4 due 03/20/2014 A+ 22-Feb-2012

¥70 bil 0.67% bnds ser 5 due 01/27/2016 A+ 22-Feb-2012

US$1.3 bil var rate bnds due 03/15/2072 A- 02-Mar-2012

JAPANESE CP prog auth amt ¥300 bil A-1 22-Feb-2012

