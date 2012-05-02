New Issue-Volkswagen International prices 190 mln euro 2013 FRN

April 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Volkswagen International Finance
Guarantor Volkswagen AG
Issue Amount 190 million euro
Maturity Date November 12, 2013
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 32bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 32bp
Payment Date May 11, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Societe Generale
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s), A- (S&P),
A- (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
