New Issue-Volkswagen International prices 190 mln euro 2013 FRN
#Credit Markets
May 2, 2012 / 11:01 AM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Volkswagen International prices 190 mln euro 2013 FRN

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Volkswagen International Finance

Guarantor Volkswagen AG

Issue Amount 190 million euro

Maturity Date November 12, 2013

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 32bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 32bp

Payment Date May 11, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Societe Generale

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s), A- (S&P),

A- (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN XS0780249842

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

