New Issue-FMS Wertmanagement prices 3.0 bln euro 2019 bond

May 2 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower FMS Wertmanagement

Issue Amount 3.0 billion euro

Maturity Date May 09, 2019

Coupon 1.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.896

Spread 16 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over mid-swaps

Payment Date May 09, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, HSBC

& Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

