New Issue-Strabag prices 100 mln euro 2019 bond
May 2, 2012 / 2:45 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-Strabag prices 100 mln euro 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Strabag SE

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date May 10, 2019

Coupon 4.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.95

Yield 4.258 pct

Spread 252 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date May 10, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Raiffeisen Bank International AG & UniCredit Bank

Austria

Listing Vienna

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Austrian

Negative Pledge Yes

Cross Default Yes

ISIN AT0000A0V7D8

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

