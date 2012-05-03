FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-ANZ prices A$ 1.5 bln 2015 bond
#Credit Markets
May 3, 2012 / 7:41 AM / 5 years ago

New Issue-ANZ prices A$ 1.5 bln 2015 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd

Issue Amount A$1.5 billion

Maturity Date May 08, 2015

Coupon 3-month BBSW + 108bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date May 08, 2012

Lead Manager(s) ANZ Bank

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s), AA- (S&P)

Full fees Undisclosed

