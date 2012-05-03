New Issue-EIB adds 300 mln euros to 2018 FRN

May 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Thursday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date January 15, 2018
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 2.5bp
Issue price 98.213
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 34.5bp
Payment Date May 10, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Banca Akros, Helaba, HSBC &
NordLB
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 12.5 cent
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
The issue size will total 1.8 billion euro
when fungible
