New Issue-EIB adds 300 mln euros to 2018 FRN
May 3, 2012 / 10:01 AM / in 5 years

New Issue-EIB adds 300 mln euros to 2018 FRN

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Thursday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date January 15, 2018

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 2.5bp

Issue price 98.213

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 34.5bp

Payment Date May 10, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Banca Akros, Helaba, HSBC &

NordLB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 12.5 cent

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

The issue size will total 1.8 billion euro

when fungible

ISIN XS0484565709

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

