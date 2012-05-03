FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Rentenbank adds 200 mln NOK to 2018 bond
May 3, 2012 / 1:50 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Rentenbank adds 200 mln NOK to 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank

Issue Amount 200 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date October 05, 2018

Coupon 3.5 pct

Issue price 101.739

Reoffer price 103.314

Payment Date May 11, 2012

Lead Manager(s) HSBC & RBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.875 pct (0.3 PCT M&U & 1.575 pct Selling)

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

The issue size will total 2.1 billion

Norwegian crown when fungible

ISIN XS0686448019

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

