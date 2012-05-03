New Issue-Rentenbank adds 200 mln NOK to 2018 bond

May 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank

Issue Amount 200 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date October 05, 2018

Coupon 3.5 pct

Issue price 101.739

Reoffer price 103.314

Payment Date May 11, 2012

Lead Manager(s) HSBC & RBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.875 pct (0.3 PCT M&U & 1.575 pct Selling)

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

The issue size will total 2.1 billion

Norwegian crown when fungible

ISIN XS0686448019

Data supplied by International Insider.