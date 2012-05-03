New Issue-Rabobank prices Dual tranche deal-Leads

May 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Thursday.
Borrower Rabobank Nederland
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 550 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date May 02, 2014
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 40bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 40bp
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 300 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date May 14, 2014
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 67bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 67bp
Common Terms
Payment Date May 11, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Danske
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AA (S&P),
AA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Dutch
Data supplied by International Insider.