UPDATE 1-Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

BANGALORE, May 4 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:

* Bank of America Corp could end up paying hundreds of millions of dollars in a settlement following talks with lawyers representing more than 1,000 former Merrill Lynch & Co brokers, who left the brokerage firm after BofA acquired it in 2009, the Wall Street Journal reported.

* Goldman Sachs Group Inc is preparing to launch a bond-trading platform on which it will charge lower fees than for typical bond trades, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

* E.ON expects to finalise the sale of its gas distribution network in May, its chief financial officer told a German paper, adding the German utility’s asset sale programme could exceed the targeted volume of 15 billion euros ($20 billion).

* Facebook Inc plans to price its initial public offering at a high-$20 to mid-$30 per-share range, granting the world’s largest social network a valuation of as much as $95 billion, the Wall Street Journal cited sources as saying on Thursday.

* Cyprus’s new central bank governor said he was committed to the euro zone and to efforts to restore trust in the bloc, dismissing as “tongue-in-cheek” a suggestion he made a year ago that Germany should quit the single currency.

* Kenya’s telecoms regulator plans to cut the rate mobile phone operators charge each other for calls made across networks by 35 percent in July, a local newspaper reported on Wednesday.

* China’s banks issued an estimated 800 billion yuan ($126.88 billion) in new loans in April, official media reported on Thursday citing sources, a slight slowdown from the monthly pace in the first quarter.

* Foreign investors increased their holdings in Chinese stocks by 6 percent in the first three months of the year, boosting their stakes in machinery equipment makers, the Securities Times reported on Friday.

* Foreign investors will be allowed to trade on China’s crude oil futures market, which is expected to be launched later this year, the official China Securities Journal reported on Friday.