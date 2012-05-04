FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-BNG adds 225 mln NOK to 2017 bond
#Credit Markets
May 4, 2012 / 11:11 AM / 5 years ago

New Issue-BNG adds 225 mln NOK to 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten NV

Issue Amount 225 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date February 2, 2017

Coupon 3.25 pct

Issue price 101.145

Payment Date May 11, 2012

Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Markets

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Amsterdam

Full fees 1.875 pct

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law Dutch

Notes The issue size will total 1.725 billion

Norwegian crown when fungible

ISIN XS0739987781

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

