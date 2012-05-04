FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Citycon prices 150 mln euro 2017 bond
#Credit Markets
May 4, 2012 / 12:40 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Citycon prices 150 mln euro 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Citycon Oyj

Issue Amount 150 million euro

Maturity Date May 11, 2017

Coupon 4.25 pct

Issue price Undisclosed

Reoffer Yield 4.26 pct

Spread 290 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date May 11, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Nordea Markets & Pohjola Markets

Full fees Undisclosed

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

