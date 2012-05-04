New Issue-KBN prices 500 mln NOK 2017 bond

May 4 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Kommunalbanken AS
Issue Amount 500 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date May 16, 2017
Coupon 2.875 pct
Issue price 101.235
Reoffer price 99.661
Payment Date May 16,2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.875 pct
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law UK
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN Programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.