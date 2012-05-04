New Issue-Bayerische prices 100 mln euro 2022 bond

May 4 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Bayerische Landesbank
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date May 11, 2022
Coupon 2.35 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date May 11, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BayernLB & Societe Generale
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Data supplied by International Insider.