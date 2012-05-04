New Issue-Bayerische prices 100 mln euro 2022 bond

May 4 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Bayerische Landesbank

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date May 11, 2022

Coupon 2.35 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date May 11, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BayernLB & Societe Generale

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000BLB1JC6

