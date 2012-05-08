New Issue-RHB Bank prices $300 mln 2017 bond

May 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower RHB Bank Berhad
Issue Amount $300 million
Maturity Date May 11, 2017
Coupon 3.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.675
Reoffer Yield 3.321 pct
Spread 255 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over CT5
Payment Date May 11, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup
& RHB Investment Bank Berhad
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s), BBB+ (S&P)
Listing SGX
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
