New Issue-RHB Bank prices $300 mln 2017 bond

May 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower RHB Bank Berhad

Issue Amount $300 million

Maturity Date May 11, 2017

Coupon 3.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.675

Reoffer Yield 3.321 pct

Spread 255 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over CT5

Payment Date May 11, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup

& RHB Investment Bank Berhad

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s), BBB+ (S&P)

Listing SGX

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

