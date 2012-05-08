FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-RHB Bank prices $300 mln 2017 bond
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
California
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 8, 2012 / 12:20 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-RHB Bank prices $300 mln 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower RHB Bank Berhad

Issue Amount $300 million

Maturity Date May 11, 2017

Coupon 3.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.675

Reoffer Yield 3.321 pct

Spread 255 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over CT5

Payment Date May 11, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup

& RHB Investment Bank Berhad

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s), BBB+ (S&P)

Listing SGX

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.