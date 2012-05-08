New Issue-Tele2 prices dual tranche deal-Leads

May 08(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Tele2 AB
Guarantor Tele2 Sverige AB
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 800 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date May 15, 2017
Coupon 4.875 pct
Issue price 99.891
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 1.5 billion Swedish crown
Maturity Date May 15, 2017
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 285bp
Issue price Par
Common Terms
Payment Date May 15, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Handlesbanken Capital Markets & Nordea
Markets
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.