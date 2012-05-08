FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Tele2 prices dual tranche deal-Leads
#Credit Markets
May 8, 2012 / 12:35 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Tele2 prices dual tranche deal-Leads

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 08(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Tele2 AB

Guarantor Tele2 Sverige AB

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 800 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date May 15, 2017

Coupon 4.875 pct

Issue price 99.891

ISIN XS0782393796

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 1.5 billion Swedish crown

Maturity Date May 15, 2017

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 285bp

Issue price Par

ISIN XS0782395734

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date May 15, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Handlesbanken Capital Markets & Nordea

Markets

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

