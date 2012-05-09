New Issue-DVB Bank prices 500 mln euro 2015 bond

May 9 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower DVB Bank SE

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date May 15, 2015

Coupon 2.5 pct

Issue price 99.701

Reoffer price 99.701

Yield 2.605

Spread 158 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 240.6bp

Over the OBL #157

Payment Date May 15, 2012

Lead Manager(s) DZ Bank, LBBW & Unicredit

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s), A+ (S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer’s debt issuance programme

ISIN XS0782580392

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.