New Issue-DVB Bank prices 500 mln euro 2015 bond

May 9 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower DVB Bank SE
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date May 15, 2015
Coupon 2.5 pct
Issue price 99.701
Reoffer price 99.701
Yield 2.605
Spread 158 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 240.6bp
Over the OBL #157
Payment Date May 15, 2012
Lead Manager(s) DZ Bank, LBBW & Unicredit
Ratings A1 (Moody‘s), A+ (S&P)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes Launched under issuer’s debt issuance programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.