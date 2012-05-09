New Issue-FMS prices 5 bln euro 2014 FRN

May 9 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Fms Wertmanagement

Issue Amount 5 billion euro

Maturity Date May 15, 2014

Coupon 3-month Euribor - 13bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor - 13bp

Payment Date May 15, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Depfa

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000A1MLVE0

