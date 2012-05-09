New Issue-FMS prices 5 bln euro 2014 FRN

May 9 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Fms Wertmanagement
Issue Amount 5 billion euro
Maturity Date May 15, 2014
Coupon 3-month Euribor - 13bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor - 13bp
Payment Date May 15, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Depfa
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.